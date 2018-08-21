Deeside fire crews tackling large blaze at an industrial unit in Llay

Firefighters from Deeside are tackling a large fire at an industrial unit in Llay, near Wrexham.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they mobilised fire appliances to the incident on the Llay Industrial Estate on Aerial Road just after 10.50pm on Monday night.

Three fire appliances from Wrexham, two from Deeside, and one from Johnstown, together with an aerial ladder platform from Wrexham are in attendance.

A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said:

“On arrival, firefighters were confronted with a single storey building which was well alight and are using four sets of breathing apparatus and two main jets to tackle the fire.

The road nearest Llay Industrial Estate has been closed – the public are asked to please avoid the area.

Local residents are advised to close all windows and doors whilst the incident is being dealt with.”

