Website is undergoing some maintenance

Deeside fire crews tackling large blaze at an industrial unit in Llay

Published: Tuesday, Aug 21st, 2018
Share:

Firefighters from Deeside are tackling a large fire at an industrial unit in Llay, near Wrexham.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they mobilised fire appliances to the incident on the Llay Industrial Estate on Aerial Road just after 10.50pm on Monday night.

Picture: Paul Maggs

Three fire appliances from Wrexham, two from Deeside, and one from Johnstown, together with an aerial ladder platform from Wrexham are in attendance.

A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said:

“On arrival, firefighters were confronted with a single storey building which was well alight and are using four sets of breathing apparatus and two main jets to tackle the fire.

The road nearest Llay Industrial Estate has been closed – the public are asked to please avoid the area.

Local residents are advised to close all windows and doors whilst the incident is being dealt with.”

Main Picture: Kraig Love/Wrexham.com

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Inspectors issue ‘non-compliance’ notice to Connah’s Quay playgroup over health and safety concerns

North Wales Growth Deal: “Must keep the momentum going as we head into the home straight”

Police in Flintshire issue warning over recent ‘car key’ burglaries

Flintshire pub makes it to finals of national ‘Pubs in Bloom’ competition.

Two brothers charged with affray following incident Chester.

Police deal with three separate drink drive related collisions in Flintshire on Sunday night

Another important step for Deeside based Hannaman

Thousands of spectators will head to Rhyl for the airshow this weekend

Extra traffic on M56 this coming weekend as 60,000 Creamfields goers descend on Daresbury

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn