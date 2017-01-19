Deeside Corridor – Date for consultation on £200m A494/A55 major improvement work firmed up

The long-awaited Welsh Government consultation on major improvements for the A494/A55 will begin on the 13th March.
One of north Wales’ busiest sections of road, the A494 from the infamous ‘Gateway to Wales’ section through Queensferry, up Aston Hill and leading to A55 is heavily congested peak times.
North Wales booming tourism industry and the ever increasing heavy goods traffic from industrial growth in the region all adding to the traffic mix.
The project will look to address congestion and safety issues between Queensferry and Northop and gather views on two proposed options, both of which would represent an investment of over £200 million.
Consultation on the ‘Deeside Corridor’ project will last 12 weeks from March 13, Economy and Infrastructure Secretary, Ken Skates will announce today.
Two options are being considered by government planners, experts and politicians, the ‘Red Route’ and ‘Blue Route’
The proposed improvements will include the possible widening of the A494/A55 route and replacement road bridge crossing the River Dee, A new road between the A55 and A548 with greater use of the Flintshire Bridge Improve and encourage the use of public transport.
Economy Secretary Ken Skates said:
The issues on this stretch of road are well documented and I’m delighted we are taking decisive action to tackle the problem.The road is consistently carrying more traffic than it was designed to do and this is causing regular congestions issues.There is clear need for the road to be upgraded and brought up to modern standards.Both options in this consultation will deliver a safer, more sustainable, better connected road, with improved capacity, reliability and journey times.We must achieve all of this whilst keeping the impact on local residents, the landscape, air quality, biodiversity and pollution, to a minimum.This is a significant local issue and I’d invite anyone with a view to contribute to this consultation once it launches in March so that all evidence and opinion can be considered.I will then be making a decision to ensure a programme of improvement that delivers the very best solution for North Wales.
The Proposals
The Red Route
This package contains major highway capacity enhancements including:
• Increased capacity along the existing A548;
• A new road between the A55 and A548;
• Improvements to existing structures where possible;
The package also contains measures to:
• Improve and encourage the use of public transport;
• Encourage car-sharing for journeys;
• Provide additional and better quality footways and cycleways;
• Consider opportunities to encourage the use of rail for freight transport
The Blue Route
This package includes a number of capacity enhancements to the current A55 and A494 including:
• Widening the A55/A494 route and replacement road bridge crossing the River Dee, if current bridge is insufficient;
• Junction improvements including Ewloe Interchange;
The package also contains measures to:
• Improve and encourage the use of public transport;
• Encourage car-sharing for journeys;
• Provide additional and better quality footways and cycleways;
• Consider opportunities to encourage the use of rail for freight transport