Deeside Corridor – Date for consultation on £200m A494/A55 major improvement work firmed up

The long-awaited Welsh Government consultation on major improvements for the A494/A55 will begin on the 13th March.

One of north Wales’ busiest sections of road, the A494 from the infamous ‘Gateway to Wales’ section through Queensferry, up Aston Hill and leading to A55 is heavily congested peak times.

North Wales booming tourism industry and the ever increasing heavy goods traffic from industrial growth in the region all adding to the traffic mix.

The project will look to address congestion and safety issues between Queensferry and Northop and gather views on two proposed options, both of which would represent an investment of over £200 million.

Consultation on the ‘Deeside Corridor’ project will last 12 weeks from March 13, Economy and Infrastructure Secretary, Ken Skates will announce today.

Two options are being considered by government planners, experts and politicians, the ‘Red Route’ and ‘Blue Route’

The proposed improvements will include the possible widening of the A494/A55 route and replacement road bridge crossing the River Dee, A new road between the A55 and A548 with greater use of the Flintshire Bridge Improve and encourage the use of public transport.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said: