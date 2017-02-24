Deeside construction firm’s ‘job ready’ sessions are helping former homeless people in Flintshire

From left to right: Simon Rose, Commercial Manager, Anwyl; Natalie Palframan, Communications Coordinator, Anwyl; Greenbank Villas resident Jamie Swinnerton and Dave Bradley, site manager, Anwyl at the recent ‘Job Ready’ Coaching session held at Greenbank Villas in Flint.

Former homeless people in Flintshire have been given some professional help to build new lives for themselves, thanks to a partnership initiative between leading local developers Anwyl Construction and Clwyd Alyn Housing Association.

Anwyl, who are working with the Pennaf Housing Group which includes Clwyd Alyn, to build the new Llys Raddington Extra Care Housing Scheme in Flint Town Centre, offered to host a ‘Job Ready’ coaching scheme at the Greenbank Villas Supported Living Scheme in the town.

“Residents from a number of our schemes across Flintshire were able to access superb one-to one advice and coaching from three of Anwyl’s expert team,” said Louise Blackwell, Community Development Officer for Clwyd Alyn.

“They offered praise and encouragement, which was a real help in building up self-confidence of the residents, and also provided some constructive feedback and pointers highlighting areas of CVs or interview techniques that could be build on.”

Debbie Davies, Senior Project Officer at Greenbank Villas added that there had been excellent feedback from all the residents who took part:

“We’d like to say a huge thanks to Natalie Palframan, Communications Coordinator, Simon Rose, Commercial Manager, and Dave Bradley, Site Manager from Anwyl for their support.

“We’re now looking at ways some of the residents can gain the necessary site safety certificates to enable them to be considered for work experience placements within the construction trades.”

Tom Anywl, Construction Director with the firm, whose headquarters are based in Ewloe, said: