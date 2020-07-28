Deeside Community Hospital Branwen Ward closed to new admissions following Coronavirus cases
Deeside Community Hospital’s Branwen Ward is expected to reopen to new admissions later this week after they were suspended following a number of Coronavirus cases.
Its understood a small number of patients at the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.
Several patients at Mold Community Hospital are believed to have either tested positive or are suspected to have contracted the virus.
Its also reported there are between 70 and 80 confirmed cases of coronavirus Wrexham Maelor Hospital – an increase on the 60 to 70 figure that was provided by Betsi Cadwaladr yesterday.
A North Wales MS has asked the health board for clarification on how coronavirus is spreading to community hospitals in Deeside and Mold.
Andrea Hughes, East Area Nurse Director, said: “Branwen Ward is currently closed to admissions, but is expected to reopen again later this week.
A number of measures have been put in place to help our community hospitals manage the risk of COVID-19.
Patients with a positive COVID-19 status are isolated, and social distancing measures, including how beds are located, have been put in place throughout our sites.
All our ward staff have access to and appropriate training to use PPE correctly to protect patients and their colleagues.
As with our acute hospitals, visiting is restricted with the exception of visiting patients receiving palliative care, where each time a robust risk assessment is made.”
