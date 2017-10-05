Deeside builder gears up for growth with new appointments

Ewloe based residential developer Anwyl Homes has appointed four new executives as it gears up to increase its turnover to more than £100m over the next three to five years.

Anwyl is aiming to significantly increase its presence across the region and has employed the new recruits to help drive growth and achieve its expansion aims in the North West, North Wales and Cheshire.

Graeme Gibb, from Wilmslow, joins as sales director. Working with the sales and marketing team at head office and the homes advisers on site, Graeme takes responsibility for Anwyl’s ever growing portfolio of developments, overseeing all aspects of the sales and marketing process and customer care.

Mathew Tudor-Owen, from Wrexham, has been appointed to the role of land manager. Previously land manager at another developer, he will work alongside Anwyl’s existing land director to identify and secure new sites that will help the housebuilder expand quickly. One of his first tasks is to find suitable sites for development in the Lancashire area.

Ian McCann and Tom Grundy are the first direct appointments to the recently established Lancashire division. Ian McCann, from Fleetwood, joins as head of technical taking responsibility for the technical disciplines of design and engineering within the new division, while Tom Grundy, from Warrington, is head of commercial overseeing surveying and procurement for the new division with overall responsibility for expenditure and cost control.

Housing managing director Mathew Anwyl, said:

“Each of our new executives has extensive experience in the industry and brings with them a wealth of knowledge and expertise. Further strengthening our existing team and providing additional resource in our identified areas for expansion, I am looking forward to working with them to grow the business and achieve our expansion targets.”