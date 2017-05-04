Team now looking forward to this years World Cup in France

The bank holiday weekend saw the Deeside Leisure Centre based Wales wheelchair rugby league team take on Scotland and Ireland in this year’s Celtic Cup, this year’s competition was hosted by Scotland in Sterling.

Wales head coach Stephen Jones said before the tournament that this year’s squad which included two debutants was a well-rounded squad who had every chance of retaining the Celtic Cup.

Wales first game of the day was against Ireland, Wales came out fast and strong and where soon on the scoreboard with the first of 9 tries. At half-time Wales found themselves 32 – 6 ahead.

By full-time Wales were victorious with a very convincing win of 56 – 6.

Wales where once again in action just twenty minutes later, this time against the host nation.

Yet again Wales came out very fast and strong taking only a matter of minutes to get on the scoreboard.

Wales then went into half time with a convincing lead of 44- 0. By the end of the game Wales had stretched this to a win of 72 – 0

This win meant that Wales would retain the cup for another year.

Head coach Stephen Jones was proud of each and every one of his players, he said;

I couldn’t be happier with the way the squad played and the fact that they did themselves and the nation proud during the tournament. We’re all looking forward to the upcoming World Cup in Toulouse later in July.

Wales will now host the 2018 Celtic cup which its expected to wtake place in Deeside.