News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Deeside based van accessory manufacturer extends sponsorship of Chester Zoo’s Black Rhinos

Published: Tuesday, Jul 2nd, 2019
Share:

A Deeside based van accessory manufacturer has extended its sponsorship of the Black Rhinos at Chester Zoo.

Rhino Products, based on Sixth Avenue at Deeside Industrial Park will remain as official ‘Corporate Champions and Conservation Enablers’ at the zoo for another 12 months.

Rhino’s sponsorship deal will continue to fund the purchase of consumables to operate the dedicated laboratory in Kenya supporting vital work unravelling the complexities of in-situ breeding (on site conservation).

The work will allow filed analyse samples and support more successful ex-situ breeding (conservation of the wildlife outside their natural habitats).

The project will complement the anti-poaching work which takes place there; ultimately working towards the re-population of the Eastern Black Rhino of which there are less than 500 left in the wild.

Managing Director, Steve Egerton said; “The fate of the Black Rhino in the wild is of great concern so the fact that Rhino Products have already made a difference to this effort is inspiring.

I am really looking forward to updates from the laboratory in the coming year.

I am happy to say that Rhino staff will again benefit from the sponsorship in terms of discounted gate entry prices and extended memberships.

I hope that Rhino Staff will take up these great offers and enjoy many visits to the zoo.”

Poaching remains a key threat for rhinos in Africa, and as conservationists battle to end rhino losses, maximising population growth remains essential in order to provide long-term resilience to the wild populations.

[Photo credit: Chester Zoo]

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Town Council says it did not increase council tax to prop up loss-making cafe

Chester Zoo welcomes ONE MILLION visitors in record time

Workers at a Deeside Industrial Estate based paint firm vote in favour of strike action

Get these drug dealers booted out – Police call on Holywell residents to report any signs of ‘cuckooing’

‘Significant amount’ of drugs seized after police stop car Flint

Police helicopter busy over Flintshire on Sunday night

Plans to turn house in Hawarden into seven bed ‘house of multiple occupation’ refused

Plans to turn disused farm building in Caerwys into holiday chalets

Holiday park plans in Northop could boost area’s economy


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn