Deeside based Redrow win nine prizes at the 2020 UK Property Awards

Deeside based Redrow has picked up nine awards at the 2020 UK Property Awards with a virtual ceremony set for December to decide whether they are five-star worthy.

Six of the prizes are for the quality of Redrow’s show home interior design as well as one for recognition of a regional development, another for an individual property and the final for their consumer website – redrow.co.uk.

The annual event, part of the International Property Awards, celebrate the best of the UK property industry and if they do get upgraded to five-star status they go on to compete against property professionals across Europe.

Redrow’s 2020 award winners are as follows:





Residential Interior Show Home for the South East: The Henley at The Lawns, Kennington, Oxfordshire

Residential Interior Show Home for West Midlands: The Harrogate at Houlton, Rugby, Warwickshire

Residential Interior Show Home for South West: The Sunningdale at Woodborough Grange, Winscombe, Somerset

Residential Interior Show Home for North West: The Highgrove at Allerton Gardens, Liverpool, Merseyside

Residential Interior Show Home for Wales: The Amberley at Great Milton Park, Cot Hill, Newport

Residential Interior Apartment for South East: The Sandham at Osborne Gate, Bracknell, Berkshire

Residential Development for Cheshire: Taylor’s Chase, Great Sankey, Warrington

Residential Property for Merseyside: The Heyworth at Regency Manor, West Derby, Liverpool

Developer Website for the UK: https://www.redrow.co.uk/

Matt Grayson, Redrow’s Group Customer and Marketing Director, said: “To have all nine of our entries judged as award winners is a great achievement and we are very much looking forward to finding out on December 11th if any of our entries have progressed to the next stage.

“Six regional awards for the quality of our show homes across England and Wales is particularly pleasing as we invest significant sums in creating these very important ‘shop windows’ for our developments.

“They create a wonderful first impression, help people to envisage life in a Redrow home and also highlight the vast array of specification choices and optional upgrades we offer to customers to personalise their homes.”

The UK Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts which focuses on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

The judging panel is chaired by Lord Caithness, Lord Best and Lord Waverley, members of the House of Lords in the UK Parliament.

The 27th awards ceremony will cover over 45 different residential and commercial categories whilst regionals are staged for Arabia, Europe, Africa, Canada, Central & South America, the Caribbean, USA, UK and Asia Pacific.

The top winners in each region will automatically be entered in to the overall international awards, culminating in announcements of the International and World’s Best winners at the end of the process.