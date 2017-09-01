Deeside based MoneySuperMarket ‘Dirty Dancing’ remake set to debut on Sunday

Ewloe headquartered MoneySuperMarket.com, the online comparison business is launching its very own homage to Dirty Dancing in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the film’s release.

The two minute ad, which will air for the first time on Sunday during The X Factor, opens with He-Man entering the Wild Pony saloon and locking eyes with Skeletor, who is propping up the bar.

The two rivals face off and He-Man pulls out his famous Power Sword – but instead of attacking Skeletor, he unleashes a bolt of mystic force on the jukebox just behind him.

He-Man hands his sword to a waitress and takes the dance floor with Skeletor to the unmistakable opening bars of “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life”, the Oscar-winning Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes track from the 1987 blockbuster film Dirty Dancing.

The room falls silent as He-Man and Skeletor begin dancing, recreating the familiar moves made famous 30 years ago. Everything builds up to the big finale where, in front of a cheering crowd, Skeletor is lifted into the air by He-Man.

The routine finishes to a standing ovation and we hear the immortal words “He-Man and Skeletor, you’re so MoneySuperMarket”.

Darren Bentley, Marketing Director at MoneySuperMarket, commented:

“We’re always looking for entertaining new ways to illustrate that epic feeling you get when you save money on your household bills.

This time, we’ve harnessed the power of nostalgia to bring together two of the most iconic cartoon characters of the ‘80s to recreate the dance moves from one of the greatest films of that era. We hope fans enjoy the tribute.”