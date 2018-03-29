independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Deeside based Moneysupermarket.com buys mobile phone comparison firm for £40m

Published: Thursday, Mar 29th, 2018
Moneysupermarket has agreed to acquire Decision Technologies, a home communications and mobile phone comparison business, for £40m.

Decision Tech provides home communications comparison both as a B2B service and via its own consumer comparison brands such as broadbandchoices.co.uk.

As a white-label provider, Decision Tech sits behind several of the UK’s leading comparison tools for home communications, including Moneysavingexpert.com.

“The acquisition supports Moneysupermarket’s strategy outlined in February to generate new market growth by taking price comparison to the user. Decision Tech is forecast to make adjusted EBITDA of £3.6m for the year to 31 March 2018.” A spokesperson said.

Mark Lewis, Moneysupermarket chief executive officer, said:

“We are delighted to announce this transaction and I look forward to welcoming Michael and his team to the Moneysupermarket Group. We said we would be working to take price comparison to users via sites they regularly visit on their mobiles, and Decision Tech’s B2B operation does just that.

“Decision Tech is one of the UK’s leading platforms for helping consumers compare and choose home communications, broadband and mobile phone deals. This is an area people find complex and confusing, and where there are plenty of savings to be made by customers.”

