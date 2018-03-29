Deeside based Moneysupermarket.com buys mobile phone comparison firm for £40m

Moneysupermarket has agreed to acquire Decision Technologies, a home communications and mobile phone comparison business, for £40m.

Decision Tech provides home communications comparison both as a B2B service and via its own consumer comparison brands such as broadbandchoices.co.uk.

As a white-label provider, Decision Tech sits behind several of the UK’s leading comparison tools for home communications, including Moneysavingexpert.com.

“The acquisition supports Moneysupermarket’s strategy outlined in February to generate new market growth by taking price comparison to the user. Decision Tech is forecast to make adjusted EBITDA of £3.6m for the year to 31 March 2018.” A spokesperson said.

Mark Lewis, Moneysupermarket chief executive officer, said: