Deeside based Iceland named UK’s top supermarket for customer service

Iceland has topped the customer services charts and beaten its rivals to appear in the top 10 of the latest UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI), leaving the likes of Morrisons and Tesco searching for their smiles.

The Deeside based retailer is the only supermarket to grab one of the top spots having climbed an incredible 37 places since this time last year.

Both Aldi and Waitrose have topped the UKCSI chart in the past but have seen customer satisfaction slip as Iceland’s has soared.

Iceland say its success is down to ‘customers having high trust in the brand’ they have scored it 8.4 (out of 10) for transparency, the supermarket also leads the way for ‘caring for customers’ receiving an 8.3 rating – whilst Asda and Tesco received 7.8.

Sir Malcolm Walker, Founder of Iceland commented:

“We’re delighted to have been named as one of the top ten companies for customer satisfaction, and of course to have been ranked as the UK’s best supermarket in this area. “The satisfaction of our customers is central to our success and we are passionate about building their trust and giving them the very best experience; from quality of products to in-store experience. To be named the best supermarket for customer satisfaction is testament to the dedication of our staff and I’d like to thank each and every one of them for their contribution.”

Jo Causon, Chief Executive of The Institute of Customer Service, commented:

“In a highly competitive sector, organisations need to maintain a constant focus on understanding their customers’ needs, high standards of employee helpfulness and competence, quality and range of products and competitive pricing. At a time of dynamic change and intense competition, it is worth remembering that over the last three years the supermarkets who have outperformed the sector average for customer satisfaction have achieved the strongest revenue growth. Maintaining this consistency will be key to building trust and sustainable success for Iceland and other brands in the sector.”

The top 10 supermarkets in the July 2018 UKCSI are as follows:

1. Iceland

2. Waitrose

3. Aldi

4. M&S (food)

5. Lidl

6. Sainsbury’s

7. Tesco

8. ASDA

9. Morrisons

10. Co-op (food)

The UKCSI is the national measure of UK customer satisfaction. It rates customer satisfaction at a national, sector and organisational level across 13 sectors – incorporating the views of 10,000 consumers.

More than 30 different considerations – such as staff professionalism, quality and efficiency, and complaint handling – are factored into the results.