Deeside based Iceland is BEST for online shopping according to latest Which? customer survey

Deeside based supermarket chain Iceland has been named the BEST for online deliveries in the annual Which? supermarket consumer satisfaction survey.
Which? asked over 7,000 shoppers about their experience of supermarkets they had used in the previous six months both in store and online.
Iceland online came top for the second year running with a rating of 77%, customers were particularly happy with convenient delivery slots and friendly drivers.
Online shoppers were asked about the relevance of substitutions for products, value for money and delivery driver’s service.
Joint MD of Iceland Nick Canning:
Thank you Which? readers for the second year in a row! Well done to all our store and head office teams, and of course our drivers! https://t.co/llm2uPvT5b
— Nick Canning (@canning_nick) February 16, 2017
Asda online came joint last out of the seven stores surveyed with a score of 71%.
Customers were happy with the quality of goods delivered by Asda and the low prices but the supermarket slips up with online shoppers when it comes to product substitutions.
Shoppers visiting stores were asked to rate supermarkets on appearance, ease of finding products and overall quality of fresh products.
Asda came last here as well, below Tesco in 8th and Sainsbury’s in 7th, who were ranked lower due to many of customers’ favourite products not being in stock, difficulty finding items and low scores on value for money.
Iceland in-store customers found the supermarket offered great value but their fresh products don’t impress shoppers the came 6th.
Morrisons is the biggest in-store climber from last year’s survey, moving up from eighth to fifth, their online service also did well, they came third behind Iceland and Ocado.
Waitrose was rated as the best supermarkets for in-store.
Marks and Spencer topped the first ever Which? convenience store satisfaction survey with its Simply Food stores.
Richard Headland, Which? magazine editor, said:
With concerns over rising prices the competition among supermarkets is fiercer than ever. While value for money remains a top priority, in-store appearance and the availability of quality and fresh products can also go a long way to satisfying shoppers’ needs.
Iceland were the first supermarket in the UK to offer free, national home delivery service in the late 1990’s
In 2014 completed the national roll-out of its online shopping service, it offers free delivery on all orders over £35, the online service has helped to drive growth of Iceland’s total delivered sales business to a level regularly exceeding 200,000 deliveries per week.