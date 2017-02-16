Deeside based Iceland is BEST for online shopping according to latest Which? customer survey

Deeside based supermarket chain Iceland has been named the BEST for online deliveries in the annual Which? supermarket consumer satisfaction survey.

Which? asked over 7,000 shoppers about their experience of supermarkets they had used in the previous six months both in store and online.

Iceland online came top for the second year running with a rating of 77%, customers were particularly happy with convenient delivery slots and friendly drivers.

Online shoppers were asked about the relevance of substitutions for products, value for money and delivery driver’s service.

Joint MD of Iceland Nick Canning:

Thank you Which? readers for the second year in a row! Well done to all our store and head office teams, and of course our drivers! https://t.co/llm2uPvT5b — Nick Canning (@canning_nick) February 16, 2017

Asda online came joint last out of the seven stores surveyed with a score of 71%.

Customers were happy with the quality of goods delivered by Asda and the low prices but the supermarket slips up with online shoppers when it comes to product substitutions.

Shoppers visiting stores were asked to rate supermarkets on appearance, ease of finding products and overall quality of fresh products.

Asda came last here as well, below Tesco in 8th and Sainsbury’s in 7th, who were ranked lower due to many of customers’ favourite products not being in stock, difficulty finding items and low scores on value for money.