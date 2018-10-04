Deeside based firms in aerospace trade mission to Toulouse

Two Deeside based companies will join Economy Secretary Ken Skates today on a ‘trade mission’ to the heart of the European aerospace industry.

Representatives from Electroimpact and Gardner Aerospace will join 11 other aerospace companies with operations in Wales as the Welsh Government looks to strengthen ties across the sector

With the backdrop of Brexit, the trade mission will provide those companies an opportunity to network with senior representatives of key potential clients at a number of receptions and events, including the prestigious ADS Toulouse Annual Event.

A key message from Mr Skates will be that “Brexit mustn’t change the relationship our aerospace industry and others enjoys with Europe.”

It will also be an opportunity to discuss future challenges and opportunities for the sector with the Economy Secretary and to visit the Airbus Final Assembly Line and gather information on the French commercial aircraft sector.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said:

“The aerospace sector is absolutely vital to Wales. Our reputation, and that of our skilled workforce, in this growing international sector is one which is the envy of economies across the World, and we are a Government which is determined to do everything possible to create and maintain the right conditions to ensure it remains so. Brexit, and the way it is being handled by the UK Government, brings with it unquestionable uncertainty and questions for the sector, both here, in Europe and further afield. The timing of this important trade mission could therefore could not be better, allowing Welsh companies to strengthen existing ties and build on our strong, mutually beneficial relationship with partners from across Europe. The ADS Toulouse Annual Event, one of Europe’s flagship aerospace networking events, is of particular importance in this regard. With over 250 senior representatives from across Britain, France and beyond in attendance, it’s also an unmistakable opportunity to reinforce the very clear message from Welsh Government that Brexit mustn’t change the relationship our aerospace industry and others enjoys with Europe. The quality and number of companies on this trade mission is testament to the strength of the industry in Wales and I’m delighted to be in Toulouse with them today to ensure Welsh Government does everything it can to ensure the sector continues to grow and prosper.”

Thirteen Wales based companies are participating in the Trade mission programme:

Arcunam Information Security

Consort Precision Diamond

Cydweithio

Derichebourg Atis aéronautique

Electroimpact

Gardner Aerospace

Global Tooling Solutions

Hexigone Inhibitors

LMg Solutions

STG Aerospace

Tritech Group

Wall Colmony

Zip-Clip