Deeside based ConvaTec donates thousands of pounds to Boys and Girls Club of Wales

Published: Monday, Feb 4th, 2019
A global medical products and technologies company with a base in Deeside has donated of £38,500 to the Boys’ and Girls’ Club of Wales.

The donation, part of the LIFE+ by ConvaTec community programme have been handed to the Boys’ and Girls’ Club of Wales on behalf of ConvaTec’s Deeside and Rhymney sites

The money will be used to create a new programme of ‘Us Girls’ sessions organised across Wales.

The LIFE+ by ConvaTec programme started in 2018, and is designed to help disadvantaged young people to get a healthier start in life.

The ‘Us Girls’ sessions will provide a safe and inclusive space for young women and girls to take part in physical activity.

“At ConvaTec, we want to help give more young people the opportunity to make better choices for their long-term health, so we are investing in communities to improve access to educational programmes, better nutrition and resources for physical activity, helping young disadvantaged people live a healthier life – wherever ConvaTec operates.” A company spokesperson said.

Earlier this year, more than 1350 ConvaTec Employees worldwide formed teams and took part in a wellness programme.

After 100 days the results of all the teams were used to calculate the allocation of funds made available by ConvaTec Group Plc under the LIFE+ programme, for donations in different countries or regions.

Wayne Simcox, VP of Operations, said:

“We are very pleased to be donating £38,500 to Boys’ and Girls’ Club of Wales. Our teams from both Deeside and Rhymney did an amazing job working on their health and fitness and this has enabled us to make this donation.

The money we are giving will help younger people live healthier lives and we are very excited to be contributing to the excellent work Boys’ and Girls’ Club of Wales does in this area.”

Joff Carroll, National Director for the Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs of Wales said: “All of us at Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs of Wales are extremely grateful to ConvaTec for their support, and we look forward to having a positive impact on the lives of young women and girls going forwards.”

