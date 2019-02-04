Deeside based ConvaTec donates thousands of pounds to Boys and Girls Club of Wales

A global medical products and technologies company with a base in Deeside has donated of £38,500 to the Boys’ and Girls’ Club of Wales. The donation, part of the LIFE+ by ConvaTec community programme have been handed to the Boys’ and Girls’ Club of Wales on behalf of ConvaTec’s Deeside and Rhymney sites

The money will be used to create a new programme of ‘Us Girls’ sessions organised across Wales.

The LIFE+ by ConvaTec programme started in 2018, and is designed to help disadvantaged young people to get a healthier start in life.

The ‘Us Girls’ sessions will provide a safe and inclusive space for young women and girls to take part in physical activity.