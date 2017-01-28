Deeside based builder joins forces with Betsi Cadwaladr to promote health among workforce

A Deeside based housebuilder is working with health experts to help its bricklayers, joiners, plasterers and other construction workers across North Wales stay fit and well.

Ewloe headquartered Anwyl has teamed up with the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board on a project to make site staff more health aware.

The company and the Health Board have worked together to create special health information packs which will initially be distributed to Anwyl sites across North Wales.

Anwyl Homes, who build more than 200 houses a year, are on site locally at Parc St Marys Northop Hall, Croes Atti, Flint, The Paddocks, Buckley.

The idea for the health packs came from a chance meeting at a food festival between Anwyl Homes Contracts Manager John Wilson and Betsi Cadwaladr Engagement Officer Karen Owen.

John Wilson said:

“I saw the Health Board stand with its information for the public and realised our staff on site and our sub-contractors could benefit from that kind of advice. “We have almost 150 staff in The Anwyl Group and at any one time we can also have up to 350 sub-contractors working for us so having the information on hand and on site for them to read in their breaks is ideal. “We believe in thoughtful building and that applies to our attitude to our staff and everyone who works for us as well as to the houses we build.”

Karen Owen said:

“John and I have worked together to compile the packs with information relevant to people working in the construction industry. “They’ve been put together for site workers to read at their leisure while on breaks, and contain a range of health and wellbeing information relevant to them. “This includes advice and information on alcohol consumption, screening for men’s cancers, diabetes and substance misuse. “The packs form part of our efforts to reach out to hard to reach groups. Traditionally, men are reluctant to have health checks and talk about their own wellbeing so the packs are intended to help people access information in a discreet way or strike up conversations with colleagues about their general health.”

The packs provide general information and give directions on how to access further advice or treatment.

It is part of a project to reach out to different groups of people across north Wales and over the summer the Health Board’s Engagement Team have attended more than 50 events and activities to meet people and organisations.

Tom Anwyl, Anwyl Construction Director, said: