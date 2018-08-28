Deeside based builder supporting career opportunities in the construction industry

A Deeside based builder is creating over 30 career opportunities for people in the construction industry this year.

The Anwyl Group whose head office is on St David’s Park in Ewloe has a long-standing record of providing apprenticeships on its sites across North Wales and the North West but they are also leading the way in offering openings in roles outside bricks and mortar.

The company currently has a range of students, school leavers and other job-seekers in roles from health and safety, business development and marketing to site management, quantity surveying and procurement.

This is in addition to more than 20 construction apprentices at work on sites from Porthmadog to Warrington.

Anwyl Construction Director Tom Anwyl said:

“We have always been committed to offering apprenticeships – they are the lifeblood of the industry and we’re very proud of the fact that 20 per cent of our workforce began with us as apprentices. Construction offers so many career opportunities across a huge range of different skills and subjects and in today’s world it’s not only about having high quality tradespeople on our sites. There are so many other vital roles across the spectrum of construction and getting the right people in those positions is a key part of our success and why we are so committed to investing in them. Our people are the reason we are awarded contracts, and are successful with our framework bids, how we organise supply chains, obtain planning permissions and achieve the highest standards in site safety and build quality. “Investing in our people means we have a highly skilled workforce which means we can compete for and win major contracts, provide employment and contribute to the prosperity of the areas where we operate.”

Among the trainees whom Anwyl are supporting through qualifications is Assistant Quantity Surveyor Kim Curtis, 42, from Flint, who joined Anwyl Construction just over a year ago to further her career. She said:

“I was with another company as a Commercial Assistant but wanted to progress and become a fully trained quantity surveyor. “I’m starting my qualifications in September at Coleg Cambria. I’m going on day release and studying for a HNC in Building Studies. Anwyl Construction has agreed to support me throughout my studies and that has made me feel valued. My goal is to become a fully qualified Quantity Surveyor and Anwyl Construction are helping massively when it comes to achieving my goals.

“I have a daughter, Naomi, who is 22 and has just qualified as a nurse and now works in the A&E department at Ysbty Glan Clwyd, she completed her studies as I start mine but you are never too old to learn.”

Jessica Phillips, 19, from Hawarden, a trainee Health and Safety Advisor, started at Anwyl Construction three months ago and she said:

“I do site inspections with site managers and look for potential dangers and hazards. I’m starting my studies in September at Coleg Cambria’s Deeside facility. I want to become a fully-fledged Health and Safety Officer and to progress my career with Anwyl Construction. Everyone has been so helpful and I get all the backing and advice I need. I know the senior staff here want me to be successful and to achieve my goals and that means a great deal and gives me confidence.”

Trainee Site Manager Shane Crawford, 20, from Wrexham, has just started at Anwyl Homes and is studying for his NVQ Level 4 qualification in construction site supervision at Coleg Cambria from September. He said:

“I was working as a trainee bricklayer before moving to Anwyl Group because I believe it is a company that will really benefit me and help me progress. I’m currently working alongside a very experienced Site Manager at the Anwyl Homes St Mary’s Park site at Northop Hall. I’m learning a great deal and that has to be a good thing. It’s my aim to become a fully qualified Site Manager and I believe being at Anwyl Construction will help me to achieve that goal.”

