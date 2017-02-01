Deeside AM backing for #TimeToTalk Day

You don’t need to be an expert to talk about mental health

Alyn and Deeside Assembly Member Carl Sargeant is backing Time to Change Wales’ Time to Talk Day, a campaign which is encouraging the people of Wales to have a conversation about mental health on Thursday, February 2.

Time to Change Wales is the first national campaign to work to end the stigma and discrimination faced by people with mental health problems.

Time to Talk Day encourages people to have a conversation about mental health, with the aim of reducing stigma and breaking down some of the taboos that can often be associated with mental health.

1 in 4 people will experience a mental health problem, and 9 out of 10 of these have reported to have experienced stigma and discrimination regarding their condition.

The campaign wants people to talk about mental health more openly and freely, in order to challenge some of the negative attitudes that people can have and make people realise that mental health is just as important as physical health, and should therefore be treated the same.

Carl Sargeant said: “Mental health problems will affect one in four people during their lifetime, so it stands to reason that some of your friends, family members or colleagues are living with mental health issues.

“They are going through enough as it is, without extra distress and embarrassment caused by stigma and lack of understanding. Conversations about mental health change lives, so I would urge anyone in Alyn and Deeside to have a chat with someone on Thursday, Feb 2, for Time to Talk Day.”

People can support Time to Talk Day by chatting with friends about mental health or by joining in the conversation online using the hashtag #TimetoTalk. For further information and more details on getting involved in Time to Talk Day visit timetochangewales.org.uk