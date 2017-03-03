Deeside aerospace manufacturer is encouraging businesses to enter employees in WorldSkills UK competition

An aerospace manufacturer in Deeside is encouraging businesses to register members of staff to compete at WorldSkills UK.

Machine shop manager, Matthew Booth, from Deeside based ElectroImpact Ltd, says award-winning employees have direct benefits for the business.

The company has supported four members of staff to compete in the WorldSkills UK final of the CNC Milling competition at the NEC in Birmingham, and their advice for others is to do the same.

An engineer-driven company, Electroimpact has one of the largest aircraft assembly lines in the world, with customers including Airbus, Boeing, and Mitsubishi.

As well as apprentices Leigh Clarke, Ryan Dexter and Joe Harrison scooping gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2016 Skills Show, apprentice Computer Numerical Control machinist, Ethan Davies, won gold in 2015.

Not only was Ethan crowned the best in the UK, he was also shortlisted to compete for Team UK at the WorldSkills International competition in Abu Dhabi in 2017.

WorldSkills UK inspires young people to be ambitious in their pursuit of skills to the highest level, and offers businesses a chance to benchmark and raise the skills of their workforce.

Matthew has always been a great advocate of the experience of WorldSkills UK competitions, and says Ethan is an example of how is has developed his career:

I interviewed Ethan when he was fresh out of college, and have been his mentor ever since. He just keeps going from strength to strength. When he won a gold medal at the Skills Show I felt like a proud dad – I was straight up on my chair cheering for him. Not only has competing been great for Ethan on a personal level, but it has been invaluable for us as a business. When training for the 2015 competition, Ethan and our other apprentice, Leigh Clarke, went on several training courses. They came back to the workshop and implemented their new skills which resulted in us being able to do our job three times faster. It’s an investment to let members of staff have time off for training, travel and regional heats, but it’s so worthwhile as their skills improve and they bring that knowledge back to the workplace, saving time and money. We’re so proud of the competitors from Electroimpact and its recognition for us to know that some of the best engineers in the UK came from our little machine shop in Deeside.

Outstanding competitors, aged 18-25, who excel in WorldSkills UK competitions could then be invited to compete for a place in the team that represents the UK at WorldSkills, the biennial international skills competition.

The next international WorldSkills competition will be held in Abu Dhabi in 2017.

Gold medallist, Ethan Davies, 21 from Mynydd Isa, said:

When I first entered a skills competition at college, I never thought I’d get the chance to travel to another country to compete at an international level. For me travelling to Gothenburg and potentially going to Abu Dhabi with Team UK is a dream come true. I have a great support network and everyone is really proud of my achievements so far. Matthew helps me prepare by offering advice, training and letting me use the facilities to practice outside of working hours.” Backed by the Welsh Government through the European Social Fund, Skills Competition Wales and WorldSkills UK promote the importance of developing a highly skilled workforce and world-class individuals.

For more information on WorldSkills UK competitions, or to register yourself or an employee visit worldskillswales.org before the closing date 7th April 2017