Dedicated number set up for mum of new born baby girl found in Towyn to contact police is being abused

Police are pleading with members of the public to stop ringing a dedicated phone number for the mum of a new born baby girl who was found in Towyn last week.
The phone line set up for the mum and her family to call has been been misused police say with people calling and providing misleading information which has led detectives to deploy valuable resources on unnecessary enquiries.
Detective Chief Inspector Sion Williams said:
We are extremely grateful to everyone who has made contact through 101 with information. Sadly a very small number of people have chosen to misuse the dedicated line for Mum, providing misleading information.
I cannot stress strongly enough how important it is that this line is kept free for mum, her family or friends.
The small number of misleading calls have resulted in significant resources being diverted to conduct unnecessary enquiries.
Again, I cannot stress strongly enough the importance of being able of keep those who are working tirelessly to find mum focussed so that we can make sure she is safe and well.
Police have reissued an appeal for the mother of the new born baby girl, was found in a bus shelter by the Magpie and Stump public house in Towyn at 7.15am, to contact them.
If anyone knows who the mother is or can provide any information which may assist in identifying her please contact North Wales Police by calling 101, quoting reference number V103529