Day Five – Deeside personal trainer’s advice for keeping fit during firebreak lockdown

A Deeside personal trainer has given advice for those wanting to keep fit over the firebreak lockdown.

For the fifth successive day, Jack Sullivan – a former soldier and owner of JS-PT – gives his thoughts and opinions on how to keep healthy over the two weeks.

Today he goes into detail on how to keep a varied diet, giving tips on what is best to do and what to change.

He said: “There’s so many reasons to eat a healthy and varied diet but at the moment with the current COVID pandemic it’s even more important – building up the immune system is crucial.





“We should eat a good variety of fruit and veg, increase our intake of iron, maintain a healthy weight by keeping active, get a good night’s sleep and keep hydrated with water.

“Eating a varied diet of carbohydrates, proteins and fats in your food provide calories to fuel exercise and energise your body.

“Whole grain foods such as brown pasta, oats, buckwheat, barley, legumes, brown rice, quinoa and whole grain breads are packed with nutrients including protein, fibre, B vitamins and antioxidants, and also traces of minerals.

“A diet which consists of whole grains has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, type-two diabetes, obesity and some forms of cancer.

“However, eating refined carbs such as white bread, cake and biscuits will just leave you feeling tired and sluggish – this will have a negative effect on your mood and behaviour.

“Your eating habits have a big impact on your brain health – diets that are high in sugar, refined carbs, unhealthy fats and processed foods can contribute to impaired memory and learning.

“They also put you at higher risk to some diseases such as Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“It’s not all about overhauling everything at once and changing everything overnight, let’s try to be a little more aware of our choices and decisions and work on them daily.

“So, all said and done we all like a treat now and again and I try to live by the 80/20 rule, 80 per cent of the week eating healthy and 20 per cent having a treat – it’s ok to do but live by the saying of everything in moderation.

“If you need some help with your foods, routines or habits then let us know.”

