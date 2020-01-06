News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Date set for former Flintshire council leader’s tribunal over alleged conduct breach

Published: Monday, Jan 6th, 2020
The former leader of Flintshire Council will appear before a tribunal over an alleged affair with a female member of staff later this month.

The Adjudication Panel for Wales has now confirmed the hearing into allegations made against Cllr Aaron Shotton will begin on January 27.

The tribunal – which is being held at Llandudno Magistrates Court – is scheduled to last three days. 

Mr Shotton is alleged to have broken rules regarding not acting in a manner which could bring the authority into disrepute and not using his official capacity to “confer on or secure for yourself, or any other person, an advantage or create or avoid for yourself, or any other person, a disadvantage”.

 

He is further said to have breached a rule which prevents members using council facilities improperly.

The Adjudication Panel for Wales website says, “the hearing will generally be open to the public, however part of the proceedings will be held in private.”

The initial complaint about the Labour politician’s behavior was made to the The Public Services Ombudsman for Wales in July 2018.

The Connah’s Quay councillor stepped down from the role as council leader on the council in April last year following a row over the sacking of his deputy Bernie Attridge.

He was replaced by Flint’s Ian Roberts, Mr Shotton was appointed by his successor to the role of chair of the Clwyd Pension Fund committee.

 

 

