Dashcam footage sent to North Wales Police captures 58 offences in first three months of campaign

A campaign launched by North Wales Police to highlight dangerous driving by sending in dashcam footage has resulted in 58 driving offences being processed in the first three months.

Following the launch of Operation Snap (#OpSnap) numerous film clips and photographs have already sent to North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit by members of the public.

Offences recorded range from driving without due care and attention, failing to comply with a red traffic signal and failing to comply with solid white line.

Operation Snap was launched in October 2016, in response to the ever increasing submissions of video and photographic evidence from people who have witnessed driving offences on the roads of North Wales.

Given the success to date, police have renewed their call for people to submit dashcam footage video and photographic evidence of motoring offences.

North Wales Police has also been contacted by several UK police forces who are interested in the initiative.

Sergeant John Roberts, from North Wales Police said:

“We’ve had a really positive response so far and I’d like to thank everyone who has already submitted footage. We’ve also been overwhelmed by the response from colleagues in other police forces who are keen to see this initiative being rolled out in their area. “We hope that people will feel safer and reassured by our efforts to tackle bad driving across the region. This is all about making the roads safer for all and we hope that Operation Snap deters people from taking any unnecessary risks. “If you have footage from a dash cam, your pedal cycle cam or any other source that you feel supports you as a witness to an alleged motoring offence, we want to hear from you.”

As well as encouraging drivers to submit any dash cam evidence, officers are also appealing to other road users such as horse riders, cyclists and motorcyclists to send in any footage they may have.

Sergeant Roberts added:

“We are seeing some awful very close passes and people pulling in and out of junctions putting horse riders, cyclists and motorcyclists in danger. Often the car driver has taken an unnecessary risk – or didn’t even see them. Instances of road rage have also been submitted and prosecuted. “Those who are prepared to risk their lives and the lives of others are not welcome on our roads. If people know there is a much bigger chance of being prosecuted and risk losing their licence then maybe they’ll think twice about not making that call, not answering that text, not update their status or stick a “like” to a dancing kitten whilst driving. It would be prudent for drivers who are considering committing a traffic offences or road rage act to take a moment to think whether or not their actions could be recorded on video.”

