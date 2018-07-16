independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Cyclists – Pedestrians – Hawarden Bridge will be closed for part of next week

Published: Monday, Jul 16th, 2018
Cyclists and pedestrians who use Hawarden Bridge are being advised that the walkway over the bridge will be closed for part of Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Sustrans, the charity which helps maintain the cycle paths in partnership with Flintshire County Council, says it need to close the bridge to install some new deck boards and also apply some new anti-slip measures.

“We apologise for this closure and will aim to minimise the amount of time the bridge is not in use.” A Sustrans poster states.

A diversion route along the River Dee path and over the Blue (Jubilee) Bridge  at Queensferry will be operational between 8am and 4.30pm on Tuesday 24th July and Wednesday 25th July

Thanks to Darren Whiteley‏ for the picture below.

