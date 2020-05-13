Cyclist taken to hospital following collision with bus at Deeside Industrial Estate

An air ambulance landed at Deeside Industrial Estate on Tuesday afternoon following reports of a collision between a cyclist and bus.

The helicopter was spotted landing on open ground near the cycle track which runs close to the Toyota factory at around 5.50pm.

Callum sent in the photograph above, he said there were a number of police vehicles and road ambulance close to where the helicopter landed.

The air ambulance took off from the site around an hour later for the short journey to the Countess of Chester Hospital.

A Police spokesperson said they were called just before 5.10pm on Tuesday, May 12 ‘to a collision between a bus and a cyclist’, adding the ‘cyclist was taken to hospital.’