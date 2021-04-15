Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 15th Apr 2021

Cyclist seriously injured following collision in Shotton

A pedal cyclist has been seriously injured following a road traffic collision in Shotton earlier this afternoon (Thursday, April 15th).

Police were called at 4:30pm to a report of a collision on the junction of Aston Road and Chevrons Way involving a red coloured Vauxhall Astra and a bicycle.

The pedal cyclist was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital by Ambulance, where he remains with serious injuries.

The driver of the Vauxhall was uninjured.


PC 3150 Lewis of the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for witnesses. He said: “We are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or anybody who may have been in the vicinity of Aston Road or Chevrons Way and who may have dash cam, to contact us immediately.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit in Llay via 101 or the live web chat quoting incident number Z051349.

Top image: Google Streetview from the junction.



