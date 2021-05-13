Cycling and walking path between Deeside and Cheshire closed on Thursday for emergency repair work

Emergency drainage work will be taking place on a popular cycling and walking path between Deeside and Cheshire.

The Chester Greenway and Deeside Greenway will be closed between 8am and 4pm on Thursday, May 14th.

It’s understood ‘quite large machinery’ will be brought in to help with the emergency repair work.

Sustrans, ‘custodians’ of the National Cycle Network Tweeted: “Chester Greenway and Deeside Greenway will be closed between 8am and 4pm for emergency works on May 14th.”

“Our maintenance team are working to get the path open as soon as possible.”

A further closure will be taking place on The Chester Greenway between the eastern edge of Lime Wood Fields and Mannings Lane South from May 17th for two weeks.

This is because Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWAC) are beginning strengthening works on Mannings Lane South bridge, you can read more on this here: https://www.chestercyclecity.org/

Photo: Bridge over the Millennium Greenway, Sealand