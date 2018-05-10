Cycleway upgrade between Connah’s Quay and Oakenholt

The cycleway which runs from Croes Atti to Connah’s Quay is being updated.

Starting on the eastern side of Flint, the existing alignment will be upgraded to the Active Travel (Wales) Act design standard by increasing the width to around 2.5m. The width is currently 1.5m.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas recently visited the site to see the work being done. She said:

“This will be a great improvement and make the route much safer for cyclists on what is a very busy road. The surface is being replaced with machine laid tarmac, it is currently a rough tarmac surface. There will also be improved crossing points and improved dropped crossings at private accesses and the path will provide cycle links into existing cycle network. It is another great scheme successfully put together by Streetscene technical officers and submitted to Welsh Government as a bid for grant funding under the Active Travel plan.”

The Active Travel Policy for Deeside Industrial Park is well under way the development of new cycle paths in Oakenholt.

Pictured: Mike Evans contract manager for MWT who are completing the work walk along the pathway where the cycle path is being created in Oakenholt, Flintshire County Council officer Sue Price, Cllr Carolyn Thomas and Flintshire County Council officer Rob Nursaw