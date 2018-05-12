Cup final win would be ‘icing on the cake’ for Shotton Steel RFC

A win today in the Intermediate Cup final against Denbigh will be the “icing on the cake” to a superb season said Shotton Steel RFC Chairman Alan Leamon.

Steel RFC gained promotion to North Wales top level, Division 1, for the first time in the clubs history.

Shotton beat COBRA 45 to 33 in a momentous day for the club last week at the at Rowleys Drive ground.

Following the victory club Chairman Alan Leamon said; “Such a proud chairman today of Shotton Steel RFC gaining promotion into division one first time in the club’s history and at the end of my 40th season with the club”

Shotton Steel go into todays Intermediate Cup Final in confident mood following promotion, they take on fellow promoted Denbigh, the game is being played at Bangor RFC.

A spokesperson for Shotton Steel RFC said: “The promotion achievement has been made all the more poignant due to being without a clubhouse for the last two years and special thanks must go to Landlord and Landlady, Dean and Carol Ashfield of The Melrose who have kindly facilitated all teams after match needs.”

Chairman Alan Leamon said:-

“The Cup Final today at Bangor against Denbigh will be the icing on the cake for me, well done boys so proud of you all!

With all the difficulties that we have had the past two years you have all worked so hard and most of all kept together and played for each other, and a special thanks to my coaching staff and our committee.

Looking forward to playing division one next season”

[📷 Mike Wood]