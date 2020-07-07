Cross-border support for Airbus employees from Local Authorities

Welsh and English Local Authorities have united in offering help and support for the employees and families affected by the Airbus announcement.

Airbus announced last week it is looking to shed 1700 jobs in the UK, the planemaker has said 15,000 will go globally as the company deals with the fallout from the coronavirus epidemic.

Airbus said it has begun talks with unions on reducing the Broughton workforce by 1,435.

In a joint statement Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Councillor Ian Roberts, Leader of Flintshire County Council passed on their concerns and sympathies with all those who are at risk of being made redundant and the worrying and uncertain times they are facing.





The two councils want to ensure the right packages of support are made available:

“We recognise the impact this will have on the employees and well-being of thousands of families and the whole area.

“The announcement of so many job losses at Airbus’ Broughton site, situated so close to the border with England, is devastating news for Flintshire and for west Cheshire and the wider region.

“We must respond creatively; the UK and Welsh Governments need to work together to respond to this crisis.

“We’re working hard with partners including the Mersey-Dee Alliance and the Cheshire and Warrington LEP to develop a full package of support for everyone affected including training and advice from our Work Zones amongst other things.

“Our two counties have well-established close links and there is a real desire for a regional cross-border approach to offer as much support as possible to those affected by this decision, reluctantly made by this world-beating company which is vital to the region.

There is also a determination to ensure the current skills-base is not lost and we are ready and equipped for recovery.”