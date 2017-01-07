Cross border police work sees man arrested for a host driving offences.

Picture posted on twitter by North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit - @NWPRPU

A 38-year-old man from Chester has been charged with a number of alleged offences after being tracked down by police.

Officers from North Wales and Cheshire police identified a blue Renault Clio which they believed was stolen from an address in the Blacon area sometime between 28 and 29 December.

Police followed the vehicle on Wednesday evening, the driver appears to have crashed causing significant damage to the front the stolen car.

The man fled the scene of the collision which happened near Sealand Road, a police helicopter was seen over the Deeside Lane, Ferry Lane of Sealand as officers tracked down and arrested the driver.

Stephen Prior of fixed address appeared at West Cheshire Magistrates on Friday.

Prior was charged with burglary, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, refusing to provide for a drug test and no insurance.

He is due to appear at Chester Crown Court on 3 February.