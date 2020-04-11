Critical Flintshire NHS staff unable to access education or childcare provision for key workers says AM

A North Wales Assembly Member has raised concerns the some critical workers, those at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus are being denied childcare provision.

Mark Isherwood Am has called for clarity after being contacted by NHS staff living in Flintshire who have been told they do not qualify.

Currently, only children whose parents are critical to the Covid-19 response are offered places in schools and education settings when there is no safe, alternative provision.

Mr Isherwood has said he is “concerned” that some NHS staff in Flintshire have been unable to access the provision as they have been told that both parents have to be critical workers in order to qualify.

The council website states: “Places will be prioritised for single parents of critical workers or where both parents are critical workers.”

“UK Government guidelines clearly states that both parents do not need to be key workers in order to send their children to school if required.” Mr Isherwood said.

Mr Isherwood questioned the Welsh Governments approach to the key worker child care provision and said he received a response from the Welsh Education Minister Office which stated:

“Essentially, it is not our view that both parents must be defined as critical workers to access provision at an education or childcare setting.

We are aware, however, that interpretation of the guidance differs in some local authority areas.

We are working closely with local authorities and the WLGA to achieve greater consistency across Wales, and to ensure all parents who need to access provision to enable us to respond effectively to COVID-19 are able to do so”.

During this week’s ‘virtual’ Welsh Parliament Plenary Session Mr Isherwood said:

“What policy or guidance has the Welsh Government issued regarding provision for critical workers to access educational or childcare settings for their children?

A number of contacts have been made with me, by or on behalf of critical NHS staff living in Flintshire, who have been told that both parents have to be critical workers to qualify.

One of parent has had to stay at home rather than join a clinical team, another is living apart from her children and husband in accommodation provided by Glyndŵr University in order to access her shifts at Wrexham Maelor.”

In response First Minister Mark Drakeford said:

“On 6 April the Deputy Minister for Health & Social Services, Julie Morgan AM, issued a statement explaining how we are changing the childcare offer here in Wales.

We’re closing it to new applicants in the current circumstances and we are allowing the money that would have been needed for those previous applicants to be diverted to make sure that childcare can be available at no cost to children of critical workers from the age of nought to five.

The detail is set out in the statement. If there are questions beyond the statement that Members have, then I know that Julie will be very pleased to try and respond to them.”

Mr Isherwood added: “The Statement by the Deputy Minister for Health & Social Services clearly says ‘It is of paramount importance that those people who are critical to Wales’ response to coronavirus, including frontline health and social care staff, do not face any barriers in going to work if they are fit and well’.

This is adding provision of free childcare for pre-school aged children to the provision that is already supposed to exist in education settings when it is impossible or unsafe for children of at least one critical worker to be cared for at home.”

“It is absolutely crucial that we do all we can to support those working on the frontline during these extremely challenging times.

The fact that some have been unable to go to work because they have been unable to access the childcare provision available is appalling”.

Flintshire Council has been asked to comment.