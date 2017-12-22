£5000 reward offered for information on man wanted by Cheshire Police in connection with a shooting

Crime fighting charity Crimestoppers is offering a £5000 reward for information into the whereabouts of Tony Evans.

Detectives from Cheshire Police want to speak to the 28-year-old man in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old boy that took place in The Croft, Runcorn, on Thursday 30 November.

Evans is 5’ 8’’ tall, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes. He resides in the Runcorn area.

There is a £5,000 reward available for information leading to his arrest.

Chief Inspector Sarah Heath said: “This is an ongoing investigation into a serious crime and I would urge anyone with any information into the whereabouts of Evans to contact the team here at Runcorn.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the whereabouts of Evans should contact Cheshire Police on 999 quoting incident number 953 of 30/11/17.

Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestroppers, on 0800 555 111. Three men have already been arrested and charged in relation to this incident, they all remain in custody