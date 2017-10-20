Crack cocaine seized and a cannabis factory dismantled in latest Flintshire drugs raids

Powder takenfrom one Flintshire property believed to be cocaine

Police raided six properties in Flintshire yesterday as part of an operation to disrupt dealers in the county.

Properties in Garden City, Queensferry Shotton, Bagillt and Holywell were targeted by officers.

Police say several quantities of white powder believed to be cocaine and crack cocaine were recovered in the raids along with several thousand pound in cash.

At one property a cannabis factory was found which officers dismantled.

In an update on social media a spokesperson for North Flintshire Safer Neighbourhood Team said;

“Enquiries are ongoing, we will continue to relentlessly pursue drug dealers in the community.”

Police have been carrying out “significant operations” in the Deeside area over recent weeks to combat drugs and the organised crime groups who are targeting the area.

Positive steps being taken by police to tackle drugs issues in the Deeside community have been welcomed by a local Assembly Member Carl Sargeant.

Mr Sargeant has been contacted by constituents worried about drug issues locally with residents often witnessing drugs being openly dealt and even injected in broad daylight.

The Alyn and Deeside AM wrote to North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones asking for more operational support to be allocated to Flintshire to tackle the problem.

Mr Jones said;

“I can reassure you that there are significant operations currently active in Flintshire and the local Superintendent has dedicated all of his Safer Neighbourhood Team’s resources to identifying and working on drugs related issues within Flintshire.

Matters surrounding drugs are a priority for the team and increased activity is taking place on the ground at PCSO level.

Intelligence from the public is also regularly received and reviewed.”

If you have information which may help police call 101 or if you would rather pass on information anonymously phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”