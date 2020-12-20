Covid lockdown: North Wales health board says “continue to attend your appointments unless notified”

The regions health board is urging people in North Wales to continue to attend scheduled appointments ”unless notified.”

Betsi Cadwaladr health board has said it is receiving a “high volume of calls” about appointments following the move to put the whole of Wales into a national lockdown at midnight last night.

The Welsh government decision to bring forward level 4 lockdown restrictions from December 28th comes amidst fears over a new strain of COVID-19.

The new level 4 rules mean people must stay at home, except for very limited purposes.





A spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr health board said this morning:

“Due to the latest lockdown announcement, we are receiving a high volume of calls from the public asking if their appointments are still going ahead.”

“Please continue to attend your appointments unless notified otherwise and remember to follow COVID-19 advice for your safety and that of others.”

“If your appointment changes, or there is a change to the way a service is delivered, you will be contacted directly.”

If you are feeling unwell or have been injured but the problem is not a medical emergency, Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board offers a number of options and services across North Wales to help people get the right advice or treatment.