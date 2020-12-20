Covid lockdown: North Wales health board says “continue to attend your appointments unless notified”
The regions health board is urging people in North Wales to continue to attend scheduled appointments ”unless notified.”
Betsi Cadwaladr health board has said it is receiving a “high volume of calls” about appointments following the move to put the whole of Wales into a national lockdown at midnight last night.
The Welsh government decision to bring forward level 4 lockdown restrictions from December 28th comes amidst fears over a new strain of COVID-19.
The new level 4 rules mean people must stay at home, except for very limited purposes.
A spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr health board said this morning:
“Due to the latest lockdown announcement, we are receiving a high volume of calls from the public asking if their appointments are still going ahead.”
“Please continue to attend your appointments unless notified otherwise and remember to follow COVID-19 advice for your safety and that of others.”
“If your appointment changes, or there is a change to the way a service is delivered, you will be contacted directly.”
If you are feeling unwell or have been injured but the problem is not a medical emergency, Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board offers a number of options and services across North Wales to help people get the right advice or treatment.
Anyone with coronavirus symptoms can get a test. Coronavirus symptoms are:
- a new continuous cough
- a high temperature
- loss of or change to sense of smell or taste
You need to get the test done in the first 5 days of having symptoms.
Get a test: https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test
What you must do at alert level 4
At alert level 4 you must:
- Follow social distancing rules with people you don’t live with or who are not in your support bubble.
- Wear a face covering (if you are able to) in all indoor public places.
- Stay at home.
- Not create an extended household (single adults or single parents may join with one other household to form an exclusive support bubble).
- Meet only the people you live with or your support bubble indoors.
- Meet only your household or support bubble in private gardens.
- Meet only your household or support bubble outdoors.
- Work from home if you can.
- Not travel without reasonable excuse.
- Not travel internationally without reasonable excuse.
What can open at alert level 4
- Schools, colleges and childcare providers (informal childcare should only be essential only).
- Higher Education Institutions (mix of in-person and remote learning).
- Places of worship.
- Community centres – limited opening (for example, for essential public services).
- Crematoriums
- Playgrounds and public parks
- Weddings and funerals (ceremony limit set by venue).
What must be closed at alert level 4
- Venues for events and conferences
- Theatres and concert halls
- Indoor and outdoor visitor attractions
- Entertainment venue
- Wedding reception or wake
- Sport courts, golf courses
- Leisure and fitness facilities
- Outdoor visitor attractions
- Holiday accommodation (open only if essential only, for example for work or other reasons)
- Hospitality (except for takeaway and delivery)
- Close contact services
- Non-essential retail (click and collect allowed)
- Licenced premises. Takeaway and delivery only between 6am and 10pm
- Libraries and archive services (click and collect only)
- Organised activities limited to public and voluntary services
- Nightclubs and adult entertainment venues
