Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 20th Dec 2020

Updated: Sun 20th Dec

Covid lockdown: North Wales health board says “continue to attend your appointments unless notified”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The regions health board is urging people in North Wales to continue to attend scheduled appointments ”unless notified.”

Betsi Cadwaladr health board has said it is receiving a “high volume of calls” about appointments following the move to put the whole of Wales into a national lockdown at midnight last night.

The Welsh government decision to bring forward level 4 lockdown restrictions from December 28th comes amidst fears over a new strain of COVID-19.

The new level 4 rules mean people must stay at home, except for very limited purposes.


A spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr health board said this morning:

“Due to the latest lockdown announcement, we are receiving a high volume of calls from the public asking if their appointments are still going ahead.”

“Please continue to attend your appointments unless notified otherwise and remember to follow COVID-19 advice for your safety and that of others.”

“If your appointment changes, or there is a change to the way a service is delivered, you will be contacted directly.”

If you are feeling unwell or have been injured but the problem is not a medical emergency, Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board offers a number of options and services across North Wales to help people get the right advice or treatment.

Details including Christmas opening of pharmacies, GP out of hours services, emergency dental services and mental health support can be found here: https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/health-services/health-services1/where-do-i-go/

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms can get a test. Coronavirus symptoms are:

  • a new continuous cough
  • a high temperature
  • loss of or change to sense of smell or taste

You need to get the test done in the first 5 days of having symptoms.

Get a test: https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

North Wales sees 12% of first vaccinations in Wales

News

North Wales MS confirms new Covid-19 strain has been identified in the region

News

Christmas relaxation period reduced to just Christmas Day in Wales + move to Level Four Alert from midnight tonight

News

Police ‘Dispersal Order’ introduced in Saltney this weekend to combat anti social behaviour

News

This page has moved

News

Welsh Government warns drivers of possible disruption on A55 at Holyhead as EU transition period nears the end

Anglesey

‘Superstar’ fundraisers highlighted by Chester Zoo

News

Holywell man unable to walk through illness is now back on his feet thanks to vascular surgeons

News

Children in Flintshire likely to return to classrooms by January 18 but no firm decision until new year

News





Read 615,836 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn