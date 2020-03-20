Covid-19: Train and Arriva bus services to be scaled back with emergency timetables coming into operation from Monday

Train services and some Arriva bus services in Flintshire will be scaled back from Monday as operators implement revised timetables amid falling demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic. UK government and the rail industry have agreed a plan that will see a gradual reduction in train services across the country to reflect lower passenger demand, while keeping vital rail services running.

Train operators will continue to run core services ensuring people remain able to get to work, can travel to access medical appointments and the flow of goods continues across the UK .

Arriva buses have said they will be introducing emergency timetables on many Arriva Buses Wales services from Monday 23 March, details are yet to be finalised.

The move reflects a decrease in passenger demand as people stop all unnecessary travel and decrease non-essential social contact in line with government advice.

Running reduced services will also help protect the welfare of frontline railway staff essential for day-to-day operations.

Rail services will be reduced from Monday 23rd March and kept under review, with operators providing clear communications to ensure passengers who need to travel are well-informed of the changes.

There will be a gradual move towards introducing reduced service levels on wide parts of the network over the longer term. To minimise disruption, services will be reduced progressively across the network over the coming days.

The plan will also ensure key freight services can continue to move around the country, allowing vital goods to continue to be shipped where needed.

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps, said:

We are taking decisive action to protect the public which means reducing travel for the time being, whilst still ensuring keyworker heroes can get to their jobs to keep this nation running.

For passengers in crucial roles, including essential workers in our emergency services and NHS , alongside people who need to attend medical appointments or care for loved ones, these changes protect the services they rely on.

Our railways are at the heart of this country’s transport links, and we continue to work closely with the industry to develop measures that protects operators in these challenging times.”

Kevin Thomas, Chief Executive of Transport for Wales said Covid-19 is a new and “evolving situation and we are following NHS and industry guidelines very carefully”

We are “adapting our plans on a daily basis to reflect new information as it emerges.”

In addition, we are taking steps to reduce the impact and spread of Covid-19 by increasing cleaning activities, communicating protection measures and focusing on continuity of service.

“I understand that many people rely on our trains and that these are worrying times.

Unfortunately, there will be some significant changes as we implement new measures to protect people and preserve continuity.

I promise that we will do our best to communicate planned service changes in advance.” Mr Thomas said.

Ken Skates AM , Welsh Government Minister for Economy and Transport, said:

“In Wales the railway is crucial to ensuring key workers like nurses, police officers and firefighters can get to work and also provides a vital supply line for our power stations and supermarkets.

From Monday, Transport for Wales will be moving to a timetable designed to reflect the reduced number of travellers, whilst also providing transport for those key workers.

This action aims to balance the current significantly reduced levels of passenger demand as people follow the guidelines to socially isolate with the need to reduce the number of people required to run the network.

This contingency measure will help to ensure there are enough staff to keep services running over the coming weeks and months.”

Arriva Buses statement says:

“In light of the government’s latest advice and recommendations, as well as planned school closures, we can confirm as of Monday 23rd March, sadly, we have had to reduce the frequency of some services.

However, we will still be operating our key routes to ensure customers can continue to access critical services, and we are continuing to tailor our service changes in line with ongoing advice from the government and public health bodies.

We are busy finalising details of the emergency timetables and these will become available during today (Thursday) and Friday. We will update these on an ongoing basis.”

We will update on all other bus operators in Flintshire as and when information is gathered.