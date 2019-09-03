Courtauld’s ‘Memory Days’ set to take place this week in Holywell

Two ‘Memory Days’ aimed at celebrating Courtauld’s and the people who worked at its factories in Flintshire are set to take place this week.

The Heritage Lottery Funded project is being run by Greenfield Valley Heritage Park and Aura Museums in partnership with the Courtauld Institute of Art in London.

At its peak, Courtaulds employed more than 10,000 people across its four Flintshire textile production sites.

Greenfield had two Courtauld’s production facilities employing some 3,000 people with the entire site decommissioned in the 1980s.

The Memory Days will celebrate the company and local people who worked in the Courtauld factories at Greenfield and Flint.

Lorna Kernahan, Activity and Volunteer Co-ordinator from Greenfield Valley Heritage Park, said:

“We are inviting people to come and share their memories of Courtauld’s with a cup of tea, bring any photos to scan or memorabilia to look at.

We have lots of photos, objects and information to look at too.

They will be held at Holywell Library Friday 6th and Saturday 7th September 10am-4pm.

There will be an evening talk at Holywell Library on Friday 6th September at 6pm, by the Courtauld Institute of Art which will last around 45 minutes with a chance to look at our displays and some images of the Courtauld paintings.

Information gathered will form the basis of an exhibition and display in 2020 at Aura Museums, with school sessions being piloted in 2019, culminating in a schools resource and loans box.”

The Memory Days are part of a wider Courtauld’s project across the whole country, exploring and celebrating the history of Courtauld’s many factory sites and its people.

For more information contact Lorna Kernahan, keystoneheritage.info@gmail.com.