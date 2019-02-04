Coup for Chester’s Storyhouse as leading actor Rose McGowan set to headline Women festival

International activist, author and leading actor Rose McGowan (pictured above) will discuss her bestselling memoir/manifesto Brave on Friday 26 April, whilst co-founder of the Women’s Equality Party and author Catherine Mayer will present her unique show FFS on Saturday 27 April.

Now in its second year, Storyhouse Women is a weekend festival exploring and celebrating what it is to be a girl or a woman.

The three-day program will explore a range of global issues including feminism, domestic violence, addiction, women in sport, mental health, trans, Islamophobia, careers and religion.

Alex Clifton said: “Bringing Rose McGowan and Catherine Mayer to Chester is something of a coup for Storyhouse and provides a great boost of energy to the drive for equality in our city.

We’re proud to welcome them and excited to share their message with Chester.”

Interviewed live on-stage, McGowan will discuss her raw, honest and empowering memoir/manifesto, Brave, and explore the realities of coming of age in the cult of Hollywood.

Catherine Mayer is a writer, activist, speaker, consultant and the co-founder and President of the Women’s Equality Party. She is the Executive Director of the think tank Datum Future.

[Catherine Mayer]

Mayer will address ‘soundbite culture in a messed-up world’ in her talk: FFS.

She will appear at Storyhouse on Saturday 27 April.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday 6 February.

The rest of the Storyhouse Women festival will be announced later this month.

Find out more at storyhouse.com