County Lines arrest following joint Merseyside and North Wales police operation

Published: Thursday, Apr 18th, 2019
A man has been charged with alleged drugs offences following joint Merseyside and North Wales police operation.

The operation was aimed at tackling the suspected illegal supply of Class A drugs in North Wales and Merseyside and the criminal exploitation of young people.

A Merseyside police spokesperson said:

“21-year-old Bradley Bowe of no fixed abode has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (cocaine and heroin).

He appeared this morning at Mold Remand Court this morning, Thursday, 18 April.”

Earlier this morning officers from North Wales Police and Cheshire Alliance Dog Section has carried out a vehicle stop in Caerwys and recovered a quantity of drugs.

A North Wales Police Roads Unit spokesman said: “A joint traffic stop with the North Wales and Cheshire Alliance Dog Section was carried out in Caerwys early this morning.

“The vehicle had been involved in crime in the Rhyl area.

Following a search of the vehicle the driver and passenger were arrested for suspected drugs offices after a quantity of drugs were located.

“The driver also failed a roadside drug wipe testing positive for cannabis. Both remain in custody.”

It’s unclear if the Caerwys arrests are linked to today’s court appearance.

