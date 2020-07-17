Countryside visitors urged to plan ahead after ‘group of 250 walkers’ on Moel Famau appear to ignore social distancing

Visitors to beauty spots in part of North Wales are being urged to plan ahead before visiting the area this weekend.

It follows a group of around 250 walkers, who appeared to be ignoring social distancing guidelines, being pictured climbing Moel Famau.

The photograph above was posted on Reddit by TengahMR of the group were walking on a path up to Moel Famau at 8pm on Thursday.

It was shared alongside the caption: “What Coronavirus? Moel Fammau (sic), Denbighshire tonight at 8pm. Group of 250 walking to the top. No social distancing whatsoever. WTF???!!!”





TengahMR told Deeside.com “they were a meditation group from Liverpool” and the group were reported to police.

Although the chances of contracting the coronavirus are reported to be lesser outdoors, people who visit the countryside are still being advised to social distance and stay two metres apart and avoid crowded places if not in a family group or bubble.

Today Denbighshire Council has asked visitors to plan their journey ahead this weekend and have alternative plans if they find car parks are full.

Last weekend was reported to be extremely busy across all countryside sites in the county as visitors took advantage of the lifting of restrictions.

Car parks at Moel Famau, Loggerheads, Horseshoe Falls and the Horseshoe Pass filling up quickly.

The authority said it led to people parking on grass verges, at the side of the road and on narrow lanes.

Councillor Tony Thomas, Cabinet Lead Member for Housing and Communities, said: “We expected last weekend to be busy and visitors took advantage of the lifting of restrictions to visit countryside sites across the county.

“We are pleased to be welcoming visitors back to our scenic areas – it’s been a long wait. People should plan their journey whenever possible and consider visiting at less busy times of the day. They should also have a Plan B if they find car parks full.

“Last weekend, we saw some examples of vehicles parked on narrow country roads and we urge people to park responsibly and make sure they allow space for passing vehicles and for any emergency services.

“Our countryside is there for everyone to enjoy, but visit Denbighshire safely”.