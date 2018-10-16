Councillors in Flintshire set to discuss whether to support another Brexit referendum

Flintshire Council is set to formally discuss whether to back a second Brexit referendum next week.

The local authority’s 70 councillors are being asked to lend their support to a so-called ‘People’s Vote’ at a full council meeting on Tuesday. (23 October 2018).

More than 56 per cent of the near 87,000 people in Flintshire who voted in the original poll declared that they wanted to leave the European Union.

However Cllr Kevin Hughes (Ind), who represents Gwernymynydd, has submitted a motion asking the council to lobby the UK Government to allow the public to have a say on the final Brexit deal.

He warned that the likelihood of a no-deal scenario could jeopardise thousands of jobs in Flintshire, particularly at Airbus in Broughton and Toyota’s engine plant on Deeside Industrial Park.

He said: “It’s something that we as a council have never discussed in terms of the risks and effects of Brexit.

“I don’t personally see any benefit for Flintshire out of it and I can see Airbus moving everything to mainland Europe in a couple of years if we go.

“The whole Japanese car making industry has said that if they haven’t got unhindered access to the European free market, there is no point to them being in Britain so they’re going to go.

“The whole motion isn’t about how you voted or trying to alter the democratic vote, what it’s about is where we stand now.

“I know it’s going to cause anger amongst council members, with some saying it’s outrageous and some in favour, but we’ll see what happens.”

Cllr Hughes said he also had concerns about how the UK’s departure would impact the farming industry in Flintshire.

The formal wording of his motion suggests that any new referendum should have three options.

They include choices to accept the final deal negotiated by the UK Government, leave the EU without a deal or remain a full member with access to the customs union and single market.

Cllr Hughes added: “To not allow the British people a say on the final negotiated deal, now we know the full consequences, would be grossly unfair and an affront to democracy.”

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.