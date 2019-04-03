Councillor Aaron Shotton resigns as Flintshire County Council Leader

Councillor Aaron Shotton (pictured left) has stepped down from his role Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance.

Pressure has been mounting on Cllr Shotton in the last week following his decision to sack his number two Cllr Bernie Attridge.

Cllr Shotton, who is the subject of an ongoing Ombudsman’s investigation into his conduct, also said he would be leaving his role as cabinet member for finance.

In a statement, he said had decided to resign his post to protect the health and wellbeing of him and his family, it says:

“I am grateful for the support that I have received from the vast majority of Council colleagues in recent days, following the action that I took with regard to Cllr Attridge. However, in the light of increasing and persistent social media attention, and the community reaction to the decision that I had to make, I have considered what is best for the Council moving forward.

I strongly feel that in order to heal the political divisions that have emerged in recent days, it is now necessary to step aside from the role of Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance. The continued negative media attention is simply not fair on the loyal and dedicated workforce who deliver the very services the people of our County rely on.

I have chosen to announce my decision today in advance of the community meeting that has been arranged for this evening on the very street where I live.

The increasing pressure is intolerable. In the interests of the mental health and wellbeing of myself and my family, I have today informed the Council of my resignation.

My resignation will take effect as soon as my successor is appointed. I have today requested that an urgent meeting of the Council takes place next week in order to elect a new Leader to take the Council forward.”

The County Council has confirmed that a special full County Council meeting is convened for Tuesday, 9 April at 2pm. The single item of business for the meeting will be the election of a Leader to serve until the Annual General Meeting on 7 May 2019 when a Leader will be elected for the Council year, in accordance with the Constitution of the Council.