Council warns against using unauthorised ‘man with van’ waste disposal businesses

Flintshire Council has urged residents to be on their guard against unauthorised waste disposal firms taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis.

Officials said most people were disposing of household rubbish correctly.

However, the local authority has received an increase in reports of “man in a van” type operations being set up, who are are offering to take items away for a small fee.

They said some of those offering their services are not registered are therefore acting illegally.

The council has now warned people they could be fined up to £5,000 if they don’t dispose of their rubbish properly.

A spokesman said: “The law has not changed and by law, as an occupier of a domestic property, you must ensure that the household waste produced on your property is passed to an authorised person for correct disposal.

“As a resident, you must by law dispose of your own waste responsibly.

“If your waste is found to be dumped illegally, whether you know about it or not, you could face a fine of up to £5,000.

“Anyone caught fly-tipping will face prosecution and a large fine.

“While we have some sympathy with residents who may have quantities of waste building up, we must emphasise that, for everyone’s health and safety, please dispose of your waste responsibly or keep it at home until the household recycling centres are open again when the lockdown restrictions are lifted.”

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).