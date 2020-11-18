Council warning that Flintshire Bridge ‘likely to close’ overnight as high winds expected

Flintshire Bridge is ‘likely’ to close overnight due to expected high winds the council has warned.

A Flintshire Council update on Twitter this evening states: “High winds expected overnight, wind speed will be monitored.”

“Flintshire Bridge likely to close overnight.”

There are no specific Met Office weather warning in place in Flintshire currently.





The latest forecasts (below) point to gusts peaking at around 35 mph between 12am and 3am.

The usual wind speeds at which the bridge is closed is 55mph however, wind direction plays a key part.

The most recent forecasts will be reviewed by a council duty officer and restrictions such as a full bridge closure or lane closures will be implemented if needed.

As of 11.15pm the bridge appeared to be open.