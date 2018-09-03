News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Warning over person posing as a council employee offering bin cleaning service in Sandycroft

Published: Monday, Sep 3rd, 2018
Officials at Flintshire County Council say they have been made aware of an individual posing as a council employee offering wheel bin cleaning services in the Sandycroft area.

A spokesperson for the council said:

“The Council does not offer this service and we are not in contract with a third party to do this on our behalf. The Council would encourage residents to ask for identification from anyone claiming to be a Council employee. Residents are encouraged to report any such incidents to the Police.”

