Council warning over another council tax refund scam

Flintshire County Council Trading Standards has issued another warning of a Council Tax rebate scam that is being used on local residents.

The latest scam comes in the form of an email claiming to be from GOV.UK and states:

Successful Email from Council Tax Refund for user 31028420

We would like to notify you that you still have an outstanding Council Tax Refund of £495.82 GBP from an overpayment.

You can get your refund fast, straight into your bank account, if you claim online through your Council Tax Account.

If you claim online you could receive your refund within 3 to 5 days.

Claim your tax.

Refund Summary:

Trading Standards officers say “do not click on the link” it is a scam and an attempt to get householders bank details.

A spokesperson said: “If someone is owed a rebate on their Council Tax they would be contacted directly by Flintshire County Council.

If the Council Tax is paid by Direct Debit the rebate would be paid directly back to your bank account.

If you pay by any other means then the Council would send you a Flintshire County Council credit bill in the post and request you to contact them to arrange how you want the rebate to be paid.”

If you receive a communication indicating you are owed a rebate please contact Flintshire County Council Revenues on 01352 704848.