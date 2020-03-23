Council set to shut Wepre Park due to increasing concerns that people aren’t practicing social distancing

Flintshire Council is closing Wepre Park and Greenfield Park from today, Monday 23 March – amid concerns that people are not following social distancing advice.

As well as country parks, the council is also shutting all enclosed children’s play areas it is responsible for until further notice.

Connah’s Quay Cllr Bernie Attridge said people have not been listing to the advice on social distancing, he said “Wepre Park was like a bank holiday this weekend.”

The council says it has also requested other organizations in the county to close their ‘open spaces.’

A council spokesperson said: “Along with other local and national governments, is becoming increasingly concerned at the public health risks from the public not practising social distancing in open spaces.

Welsh Government has asked that all councils across Wales review local open space management to help combat the pandemic.

For this reason, Flintshire, along with many other Councils across Wales, has taken the decision – in the interests of public health – to close the enclosed children’s play areas and country parks for which it is responsible from Monday 23 March until further notice.

The Council has requested other organisations who manage similar open spaces – such as Town and Community Councils – to do the same.

All such play areas and country parks in Flintshire will be closed and secured from later today (Monday 23 March) – with signage erected – until further notice.”

The council is “appealing” for co-operation public and asking people not attempt to enter these spaces.

“We are following the advice of the national Governments in taking these regrettable actions and would not act in this way if it were not for the serious risk to life.”

During a press conference at Downing Street on Sunday, Boris Johnson issued a warning that he was prepared to order a UK-wide lockdown unless people start following strict measures aimed at slowing down the spread of coronavirus.

He said: “As I have said throughout this process, we will keep the implementation of these measures under constant review and, yes of course, we will bring forward further measures if we think that is necessary.”

Stay at home guidance: https://phw.nhs.wales/…/latest-infor…/self-isolation-advice/

Social distancing guidance: https://phw.nhs.wales/…/guidance-on-social-distancing-for-…/