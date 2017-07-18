Council set to approve £1.1m borrowing for Melrose council house scheme in Shotton

Planning permission is currently under consideration to for the proposed five two-storey houses and four apartments, the affordable rent houses will be 2 bedroom dwellings while apartments will consist of two 1 bedroom and two 2 bedroom properties.

A public consultation event was held on 10th of March at St Ethelwold’s primary school which is next door to the site, concerns were raised around noise and disruption from construction activities.

Parking of contractors vehicles, particularly during school drop off and collection times and the safety of children and pedestrians during construction was a particular concern though assures have been given that vehicle movements will be limit at key times.

The proposed houses form part of Flintshire County Council’s Strategic Housing And Regeneration Programme (SHARP) the affordable housing scheme which will eventually see over 500 new homes built across county by 2021.

Houses built as part of the SHARP scheme so far include 12 Council homes at Custom House School, Connah’s Quay, they were completed in December 2016.

The Walks, Flint with see 92 new homes constructed under the scheme, the council approved a further 40 new Council homes on five sites at Mold, Leeswood and Connah’s Quay last July.