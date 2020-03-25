Pay and Display parking charges in Flintshire Council run car parks suspended from today

Flintshire Council is suspending Pay and Display car parking charges across the County from today, March 25.

The council says the decision has been made in an effort to reduce personal contact and the risk of surface transition of the COVID-19 from pay and display machines.

It has also been made and “assist key workers and essential shopping at this challenging time.” the council has said.

Whilst parking in town centres is temporarily free we are all required to follow Government advice and:

Do not travel unless absolutely necessary

Only undertake shopping for essential supplies (food, medicine)

Avoid gatherings, even outside

Maintain 2m distance from any other person who is not in your household

All car parks will continue to be monitored. You should park responsibly within the designated lines, and where possible, at a distance from other vehicles.

Flintshire council has also said Gamfa Wen Car Park in Talacre is now closed.

This car park provides additional parking capacity to accommodate tourists and seasonal visitors and is not required for the foreseeable future.

A spokesperson said: “The Council have also been informed by the landowner that the beach car park will also be closed.

During this time, beach cleansing will also be suspended and resources re-deployed to assist with delivering priority services across the County.

If you live locally and do walk on the beach please follow government guidance on social distancing and please take any littler home with you.”

