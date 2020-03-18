Council-run housing company could expand its business beyond

A council-run housing company based in Flintshire could expand its business into other parts of North Wales, it’s been revealed.

North East Wales Homes Limited was set up by Flintshire Council in 2014 to boost the availability of affordable housing.

It manages 107 homes, including new builds and properties gifted by other developers, but all are currently located within the county.

However, officials said developments could be carried out in other parts of the region as the company looks to significantly increase its portfolio.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting held yesterday, the local authority’s chief officer for governance said the move would deliver a number of benefits.

Gareth Owens said: “One of the things about calling it North East Wales Homes rather than Flintshire Homes was to show that it did have sub-regional aspirations from the very outset.

“So far they have concentrated on providing homes in Flintshire and all of the properties they own at present are within Flintshire.

“However, I think they are increasing their ambition by looking further afield.

“Given that the council is still the shareholder for that, if the company grows its asset base then it can only be to the benefit of this council.”

The company outlined projections for a total of 207 additional properties to be delivered in its latest business plan.

Members of the ruling Labour administration have also approved proposals to recruit new directors to facilitate the extra developments.

The move will increase the maximum number of independent directors to four.

Cllr Dave Hughes, cabinet member for housing, said it was important to expand the skills of board members.

He said: “North East Wales Homes wishes to expand on the company’s asset portfolio in order to improve on it is commitment to provide affordable housing in the community.

“In order for the board to take such a programme forward, it feels it needs to recruit directors with the relevant skills and capacity.

“The board has received a good response with many candidates applying, including those who appear to have the skill set identified.”

