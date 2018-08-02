Council pledges to revisit parking restriction proposals on Old Aston Hill

Flintshire Council has pledged to revisit plans to impose parking restrictions on a hill following safety concerns.

The local authority is planning to review traffic orders on Old Aston Hill in Ewloe after claims were made that drivers are being forced to pull out onto the wrong side of the road because of people parking near a sharp bend.

John Butler from Hawarden said the footpath is regularly used by pupils walking to school, including his grandchildren, and believes that someone could be hurt unless the issue is addressed.

In response, the council said that a traffic scheme at the location had previously not scored high enough to be included in its plans, but was due to be reassessed.

Cllr Carolyn Thomas, Cabinet member for Streetscene and transportation, said:

“The council received a request to review the traffic orders and introduce limited parking restrictions on Old Aston Hill, Ewloe some years ago.

“To date the scheme has failed to score sufficiently to be prioritised in the annual traffic order programme.

“However the site will be reviewed and rescored using the approved matrix in the coming weeks as plans for the 2019/20 traffic order programme are finalised.

“Our planning department is also looking into the planning conditions relating to traffic and parking of vehicles in relation to a business. I have also responded to Mr Butler over the weekend saying I would look into the matter.”

In a letter addressed to Cllr Thomas, Mr Butler said vehicles blocking the road had become a daily occurrence.

He said: “You should be aware that there are serious concerns for safety of road users and pedestrians in respect of casual parking on the severe bend at the top of the Old Aston Hill highway in Ewloe.

“Before someone gets hurt, I would like you to investigate this matter and report back to me with comment and proposals for whatever you might be able to achieve.”

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.